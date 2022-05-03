Lashkar-e-Taiba active member hanged? Highlights in the High Court today – News18 Bangla

Arnab Hazra, Kolkata: Pakistani Maha Younis alias Bilal. Bangaon Additional District Judge pronounced the verdict to hang the Lashkar-e-Taiba activist. Younis was convicted under sections 121, 121A, 122 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code. Bangaon court ordered execution.

There is an opportunity in the law to appeal against the hanging. Accordingly, the death reference case was filed in the Calcutta High Court. Bilal first settled in Dhaka, Bangladesh from Pakistan. Then he entered India through Benapole-Petropol. He was responsible for recruiting active members of Lashkar-e-Taiba from several districts of the state including North 24 Parganas. The main task was to create a suicide bombing force. Big money, women are obsessed with greed and drag the youth into militant organizations. And to sabotage against India by recruiting members for it. Bangaon Additional District Judge convicted Younis of multiple IPC sections, including treason and manufacture of weapons against India.

Read more– Coming soon Uniform smart card for all transport usage

On 18/1/2018, Bangaon court ordered the execution of Lashkar-e-Taiba member Pakistani Mohammad Younis. The court also punished a few more students. The death sentence case or death confirmation case will be heard in a special bench of the Calcutta High Court today.

Read more– Even today the forecast of Kalbaishakhi, how long will the storm and rain continue?

Why a special bench in the High Court on holidays? High security alert for Pakistani militants across the country. They were kept in different jails of the country. He is now a prisoner of Tihar in Bihar. Maha Younis himself wants to hear the case. The court has given a lawyer to Kallol Mandal for Bilal. However, he himself wants to question the court. Lawyer Kallol Mandal said keeping the militant in the state for a long time was a security risk. So today is the hearing of the case. Younis will be taken to the High Court by 10 am under tight security. To see if the death sentence of Lashkar-e-Taiba member is upheld.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: May 03, 2022, 10:09 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court