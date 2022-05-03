Lashkar e Taiba case hearing started today with high security Kolkata High Court begins hearing on execution of Lashkar’s suicide bomber – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Salta was 2006. Four active members of Lashkar-e-Taiba were arrested by the police from Benapole-Petrapole at that time. Maha Abdullah alias Asgar Ali. Muhammad Younis alias Bilal, a resident of Karachi, Pakistan. Abdul Naeem alias Naya, a resident of Maharashtra. Muzaffar Ahmed alias Abu Rafa. A resident of Kashmir. The task of all 4 was to recruit active members on behalf of Lashkar.

Women, grandfather’s wealth of fun with the greed of big money. Lashkar made suicide bomb force by pulling the youth. Pakistan enters India via Nepal, Benapole-Petropol through Bangladesh. The Bangaon court has ordered the hanging of four miscreants for sabotage training and making suicide bomb weapons. Bangaon Additional District Judge Abdul Naeem ordered the execution of all the four. One of them is Mastermind.

The crime graph of this resident of Maharashtra is quite long. Accused Naeem escaped from jail. Delhi’s Tihar Jail is under constant surveillance in the high security zone. A special team of Delhi Police, with the help of special security cordons, produced Abdul Naeem in the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday.

Younis was convicted under sections 121,121A and 122,120B of the Indian Penal Code. Abdul Naeem and others were convicted and sentenced to death under the same section. There is an opportunity in the law to appeal against the death sentence. Accordingly, the death reference case was filed in the High Court. Criminal appeal cases are also challenging the death sentence. Asghar Ali and Bilal took shelter in Dhaka, Bangladesh from Pakistan. Then enter India via Benapole-Petropol.

Naeem and Bilal were responsible for recruiting active members of Lashkar-e-Taiba from several districts of the state including North 24 Parganas. The main task was to create a suicide bombing force. Big money, women are obsessed with greed and drag the youth into militant organizations. And to carry out sabotage against India by recruiting members for it. The Bangaon court ordered the execution of 3 persons on 16/1/2017 under various IPC sections including treason and manufacture of weapons against India.

Lashkar-e-Taiba members Pakistani Moha Younis, Moha Abdullah alias Asghar Ali. Muzaffar Ahmed alias Abu Rafa. These 4 Lashkar members are under trial in different cases of the country. Abdul Naeem alias Naya, a resident of Maharashtra, escaped from jail from time to time. The execution accused got a chance to appeal in the Kolkata High Court. A special bench of the Calcutta High Court will hear the appeal or death reference case or the case for ensuring execution today.

The hearing was held in the division bench of Justice Jayamalya Bagchi because Abdul Naeem was notorious for his misdeeds. Accused escaped from jail. Naeem K was kept in different jails of the country. He is now a prisoner in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. Abdul Naeem himself wants to hold a hearing in the court. The Calcutta High Court appointed lawyer Kallol Mandal to question the case.

Lawyer Kallol Mandal said keeping militants like Abdul Naeem in the state for a long time is a risk in terms of security. The court directed the DGP of state police and the DG of prisons to keep Abdul Naeem under special management in Presidency Jail. Abdul Naeem, who was sentenced to death, was taken to the High Court around 10:30 am under tight security. A special team of Delhi Police brought a member of Lashkar-e-Taiba. The next hearing in the case of confirmation of death of 4 death row convicts will be held on May 17 in Justice Jayamalya Bagchi Division Bench.

First published: May 03, 2022, 22:17 IST

