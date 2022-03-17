March 17, 2022

Last minute bajimat, new state secretary of CPM Mohammad Selim – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Srideep Mukherjee was leading the race till Wednesday But at the last minute, Mohammed Salim was elected CPM’s state secretary. Politburo member Mohammad Selim replaces Suryakant Mishra as West Bengal CPIM State Secretary.

For the past few days, the name of Srideep Bhattacharya as the new state secretary of the CPM has been heard. According to CPM sources, the party’s state secretariat could not reach an agreement on the appointment of Sreedip Bhattacharya as state secretary from Howrah. As there was disagreement in the meeting this morning too, the matter was taken up in the state committee The name of Mohammad Selim is finalized there

The CPM’s state conference has been going on for the last three days at Promod Dasgupta Bhavan After that the name of the new state secretary was announced

In 2015, Suryakant Mishra took charge as the CPM state secretary

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali.



