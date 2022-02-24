Lata Mangeshkar Park In Kolkata: The Lata Mangeshkar Park In Kolkata

#Kolkata: The park will be named after Surya Samrajni Lata Mangeshkar. His idol will sit in that park. This is how the city of Calcutta will pay homage to the legendary musician. Earlier, a section of Southern Avenue was named Sangeet Sarani in honor of the Calcutta Municipal Music Artists. There are full-length statues of Hemant Mukherjee and Sachin Dev Burman and D Burman from Dwijendralal Roy. The Calcutta Municipality wants to preserve Sachin Dev Burman’s video as a memento. The proposal was passed in the monthly session of the municipality of Calcutta in February.

Debashish Kumar, Mayor of Kolkata Municipality, said that a museum would be set up at the town hall to look at the past and present of music. Where Resource Research Study Center will be set up by Calcutta Municipality. This state-of-the-art research center will be built with the technical assistance of organizations like Kharagpur IIT.

The Calcutta Municipality is more concerned with saving the city than beautifying it. At a distance of 100 km, the sea can slowly engulf Kolkata. Such panic in the comments of scientists. Recalling that, Mayor Parishad Debashish Kumar said, 25,000 trees have been planted. I would request the councilors to place more emphasis on beautification as well as tree planting.

Mausumi Das, councilor of ward no. In many cases business is taking over the sidewalk. Mayor Firhad Hakim said discounts were given for 41 businesses. If there is a specific complaint, the license department of Calcutta Municipality will look into it and if it is a dangerous business, necessary steps must be taken. It is to be noted that in this ward number 93, a few days ago, the area was heated due to tolabaji in a coffee shop.

Ellora Saha raised questions about illegal parking on Rabindra Sarani, Kalikrishna Tagore Street and Jadunath Mallick Road in Ward No. 24 of Kolkata Municipality. In response to the councilor’s question, Debashish Kumar said there was no parking in the area. If there is illegal parking, the police and the transport department will look into the matter. Councilor Elora Saha also questioned the role of local police.

Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh, in response to a question from Councilor Rajiv Sinha of Ward No. 25, said that the health department of Kolkata Municipality would soon focus on biometric attendance.

Sudarshana Mukherjee, councilor of ward number one of Kolkata Municipality, raised a question about the gangsters in Garihat Bazar. Mayor Firhad Hakim made it clear that such illegal activities could not continue. Why no one thinks Kolkata Municipality is weak. The market department of the municipality in collaboration with the Kolkata police must intervene in this matter.

A councilor from the opposition BJP was also absent from today’s session. Only one of the two Congress councilors was present. A CPM from the left and a CPI councilor were present. Chairperson Mala Roy expressed her excitement over the absence of opposition councilors. He said the session is only one day a month. The absence of opponents is very disappointing. During the session, many of the new councilors of the ruling party kept their mobiles on and started taking their own videos. Chairperson Mala Roy warned the councilors about this incident.

