Late Professor Swapan Chakraborty, condolence Chief Minister Professor Swapan Chakrabarty passed away and CM Mamata Banerjee pays condolence– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The late Swapan Chakrabarty passed away. He was diagnosed with corona this year. He has been suffering from illness since then. He died of a heart attack on Saturday. He was 6 years old at the time of his death. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also expressed grief over the death of the professor.

“The death of Swapan Chakraborty has caused irreparable damage to the world of education. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and relatives and fans,” Mamata wrote in a condolence message. Swapan Chakrabarty was admitted to a private hospital on the side of the bypass. He was infected with corona this year. He was recently admitted to the hospital due to deteriorating physical condition. He had a heart attack on Saturday. He died at 4.52 in the afternoon. His death is believed to be due to post covid problem.

Swapan Chakrabarty was the Director General of the National Library. He has also served as editor and curator of the Victoria Memorial. Swapan Chakraborty has been teaching in the English department of Jadavpur University and Presidency University for a long time. She was appointed chairperson of the Center for Studies in Social Sciences. His knowledge has been enriched by many scholars and researchers. So the shadow of mourning has descended on the academic floor.

