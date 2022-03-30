Latest Bangla News || 3 crore fraud with the identity of the bank manager, then what happened …

# Bidhannagar: 3 crore fraud from a neighbor with the identity of a bank manager. One of the arrests. Police of Bidhannagar South Police Station made the arrest.

According to police sources, Rabindranath Saha, 60, a resident of FE block of Salt Lake, came to Bidhannagar South police station and complained that his neighbor Saugat Mishra had introduced himself as a bank manager. He repeatedly promised to help the old man with the banking. So he used to rely on the bank for a long time. Even being a trustworthy person, he would sign the check and write it without writing the amount of money.

However, a few days ago, he did not give the old bank passbook if asked. Later, the old man went to the bank and found out that the neighbor had taken large amount of money from his account again and again. The accused has embezzled over 3 crore rupees. After that the old man became the darst of Bidhannagar South police station. Finally, the police of Bidhannagar South Police Station arrested the accused Saugat Mishra on the basis of the old man’s complaint. The accused will be taken to Bidhannagar court today. Police sources said that they will request to take him into their custody.

Anup Chakraborty

First published: March 30, 2022, 13:59 IST

