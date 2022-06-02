Latest Bangla News || Participating in the movement against corruption, the Democratic Women’s Association joined the torch procession

#Kolkata: The Left has announced to walk the path of continuous movement against corruption. As part of it, the Democratic Women’s Association held a torch procession on Tuesday. Leaders and activists of the organization marched from Dharmatala to Wellington Square on this day.

The leader of the organization, Kaninika Ghosh Bose, said, “This is a torch of protest. The way corruption is going on is unacceptable. New corruption is being reported in all departments of the state every day. What has happened in SSC? Boys and girls are sitting on the streets.” They are also the children of someone’s house. Someone’s father, mother. Why should they sit like this? Until this is resolved, our movement will continue. With it comes price rise. No. We demand an immediate reduction in the price of goods. And most importantly, the law and order situation in the state. What has the government done in the way things are happening in the state one after the other? “

Read more: When is the appointment? Candidates for job education and physical education are again seeking a meeting with the Chief Minister

The Left has called for a statewide movement on price rise, corruption and law and order situation. Left student organizations are continuing their movement on several issues including Anis Khan. Leftists are also on the way with SSC. Leftists have been staging statewide protests from May 25-31 to protest the price hike. On Tuesday, on the last day of the program on Rani Rasmoni Road, the leadership of 15 leftist parties appeared.

Read more: Kill-slap-punch her husband in public! Wide shoes! Where did that happen?

In this regard, Left Front Chairman Biman Basu said, “The program was called by 15 Left parties. Earlier, there were programs in districts on May 25-30. In protest of price hike. In protest of bakery. There were protests against central government. Sleeping with mustard oil on the nose? Passed the SSC exam. Not employed. Still protesting. Those who have not taken the exam. CM says it is according to rules. In the city, however, this program does not end here. It can be said that it has begun. This program will continue. “

UJJAL ROY

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: June 02, 2022, 09:02 IST

Tags: Cpim