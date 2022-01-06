Latest forecast for Rain and dense fog in North Bengal south Bengal | Rain-fog warning from today! Then? – News18 Bangla
According to the meteorological department, thick fog (Winter Update Bengal) at the beginning of the day will create severe obstruction in the vision. As a result, special caution has been issued for the movement of vehicles, especially on the highways. There is also a possibility of thundershowers and rain in Sikkim, Darjeeling and Kalimpong areas adjacent to the Himalayas. Symbolic image 6