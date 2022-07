Scattered showers are expected in Orissa, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Mahe, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka in the next five days. Extreme levels of rainfall are expected in Kankan and Goa till July 9 (West Bengal Weather Update). Warning of heavy rains on July 10 and 11 in central Maharashtra i.e. Mumbai city and Ghat mountain areas. Heavy rains are expected in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand tomorrow and the day after tomorrow.