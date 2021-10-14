Latest Forecast on 14th October Rain prediction on Navami and Dashami | Rain will increase from the ninth! Rabi-Som indicates big disaster, weather forecast for the state … – News18 Bangla
Sunday indicates catastrophic weather. The Alipore Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rains (West Bengal Weather) with strong winds. Rain will increase from Saturday. Today and tomorrow there is a rain forecast with thunder. Coastal districts are likely to receive more rains (West Bengal Weather). Cloudy skies throughout the day on Dashmi, the possibility of intermittent rain.
