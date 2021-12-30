Latest Forecast on rain on year end in South and North Bengal | Rain from today in the districts of Bengal! Kolkata on the list? State Winter Update … – News18 Bangla
Winter disappears in the middle of the day, the temperature is rising! The Meteorological Department has given West Bengal Weather Update in 9 districts of Bengal. According to the weather office, the mercury is rising instead of falling. And with the frown of rain. Due to the cyclone over Uttar Pradesh, there is a possibility of rain (West Bengal Rain Forecast) in several districts of Bengal. It may rain from Wednesday.