Latest Forecast on1st March in North And South Bengal | What is going to be the weather in Bengal in the next few days – News18 Bangla

Most of the districts of South Bengal will be basically dry by Tuesday morning. However, light rain is expected in Purulia, West Midnapore, Jhargram and Bankura districts. All other districts will be sunny. The weather will not change much on Wednesday morning. Rain Forecast Bengal is likely to continue in those districts throughout the day on Tuesday. The rest of the district sky will remain the same. There is no possibility of rain in Kolkata at present. However, the temperature of arid districts may increase by 1-2. Symbolic image.



