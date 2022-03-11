Latest Health News || Big news for the people of the state! Health department issues new decision on life-threatening vaccine

* Beleghata ID Hospital’s innovative initiative in the field of vaccines like rabies, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis. Symbolic image. Report: Abhijit Chand.

Dogs, cats are bitten or scratched to get anti rabies vaccine. Tetanus, which is resistant to tetanus, pneumococcus vaccine to prevent pneumonia, and hepatitis vaccine to prevent jaundice.

Vaccine reminder messaging service has been launched to ensure that everyone gets these vaccines on time.

Messages from the hospital will start going to the mobile number given by the patient 7 days before the allotted day for vaccination.

In many cases, patients missed the date or timeline of the vaccine. Vaccines would be wasted in government hospitals, a lot of money would be wasted. Patients also had the ultimate problem. So Beleghata ID took a new initiative to solve that problem.

Many people get rabies and tetanus because the vaccine is not given at the right time. So to save people from that curse, this project will be launched in all government hospitals in the state tomorrow.

Not only adults but also children are being vaccinated in the future.

