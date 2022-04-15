April 15, 2022

Latest Rain and gusty wind Forecast on 15th April for Kolkata South and North Bengal | Storm-rain in the district in the new year? Hua office update, which is going to be the weather in Bengal – News18 Bangla

Thunderstorms with thunderstorms at speeds of 30-40 kmph are expected in two districts of South Bengal. Alipore weather office says that this time the amount of rain (rain and thunderstorm Bengal) in North Bengal will decrease. Instead, the fate of South Bengal will be shattered (West Bengal Weather Update). Symbolic image.



The wind will blow at a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour Wind speed will be 30-40 KM per hour. The Alipore Meteorological Department has warned of thunderstorms with thunderstorms in two districts of North Bengal and two districts of South Bengal. It is learned that the two districts of South Bengal will breathe a sigh of relief

13 hours ago admin

