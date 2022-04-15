Latest Rain and gusty wind Forecast on 15th April for Kolkata South and North Bengal | Storm-rain in the district in the new year? Hua office update, which is going to be the weather in Bengal – News18 Bangla
Thunderstorms with thunderstorms at speeds of 30-40 kmph are expected in two districts of South Bengal. Alipore weather office says that this time the amount of rain (rain and thunderstorm Bengal) in North Bengal will decrease. Instead, the fate of South Bengal will be shattered (West Bengal Weather Update). Symbolic image.