The sky has been partly cloudy since Sunday morning. As the day progressed, the sky became cloudy. West Bengal Rain Forecast in the afternoon or at night. Moderate rainfall forecast for Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and Howrah. Light to moderate rainfall is forecast in West Midnapore, Hooghly, Nadia, East Burdwan. The rest of the district has cloudy skies but little chance of rain. Symbolic image