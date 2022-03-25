March 25, 2022

Latest Rain Forecast for upcoming days on 25th March | Thunderstorms and rain are forecast in these districts in the evening! What is going to happen in the next few days weather – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin


On the other hand, there is a possibility of rain in several districts of South Bengal on Friday. Light rain with thunderstorm is expected in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Birbhum and Nadia by Friday morning, March 25. However, the weather in all other districts of South Bengal remains dry. Symbolic image.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

CBI investigation in Rampurhat Violence case: CBI to monitor Bogtui case

2 hours ago admin

5 No, if you step on the metro from Sealdah station, you will lose 10 rupees – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

CBI to probe Rampurhat case, orders Kolkata High Court – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

CBI investigation in Rampurhat Violence case: CBI to monitor Bogtui case

2 hours ago admin

5 No, if you step on the metro from Sealdah station, you will lose 10 rupees – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

CBI to probe Rampurhat case, orders Kolkata High Court – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Sealdah to Metro straight to Sector Five, Mill allowed! When did the service start? – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Latest Rain Forecast for upcoming days on 25th March | Thunderstorms and rain are forecast in these districts in the evening! What is going to happen in the next few days weather – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin