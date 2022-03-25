Latest Rain Forecast for upcoming days on 25th March | Thunderstorms and rain are forecast in these districts in the evening! What is going to happen in the next few days weather – News18 Bangla
On the other hand, there is a possibility of rain in several districts of South Bengal on Friday. Light rain with thunderstorm is expected in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Birbhum and Nadia by Friday morning, March 25. However, the weather in all other districts of South Bengal remains dry. Symbolic image.