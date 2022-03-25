March 25, 2022

Latest Rain Forecast in South AND North Bengal | Rainfall forecast across the state on Saturday-Sunday! Huge Update Meteorological Office … – News18 Bangla

5 hours ago admin


Rainfall is likely in East and West Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Nadia and Murshidabad. Chance of light rain with thunderstorms. Water vapor is also rising in Pubali air. As a result, heat and discomfort will increase. It had been dry and hot weather (West Bengal Weather Forecast). Increased water vapor will also increase the discomfort caused by moisture. Symbolic image.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Arms in West Bengal: Weapons recovered in Bengal, ‘miscreants’ arrested! What happened after the instructions of the Chief Minister …

1 hour ago admin

Rampurhat Violence: Will the state go to the Supreme Court in Bogutui case? The big decision of the two plaintiffs in advance! What he did …

3 hours ago admin

Fulfillment of dreams by holding MLA’s daughter’s hand, Chandana Bauri’s mother surprised by coming to assembly – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Arms in West Bengal: Weapons recovered in Bengal, ‘miscreants’ arrested! What happened after the instructions of the Chief Minister …

1 hour ago admin

Rampurhat Violence: Will the state go to the Supreme Court in Bogutui case? The big decision of the two plaintiffs in advance! What he did …

3 hours ago admin

Fulfillment of dreams by holding MLA’s daughter’s hand, Chandana Bauri’s mother surprised by coming to assembly – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

CBI in Bogtui Case: The investigation is in full swing from Saturday.

3 hours ago admin

“CBI is not neutral, BJP is party!” Trinamool raises questions without opposition – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin