Latest Rain Forecast in South AND North Bengal | Rainfall forecast across the state on Saturday-Sunday! Huge Update Meteorological Office … – News18 Bangla

Rainfall is likely in East and West Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Nadia and Murshidabad. Chance of light rain with thunderstorms. Water vapor is also rising in Pubali air. As a result, heat and discomfort will increase. It had been dry and hot weather (West Bengal Weather Forecast). Increased water vapor will also increase the discomfort caused by moisture. Symbolic image.