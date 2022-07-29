Latest Weather Update Bengal Heavy rain alert in districts know Alipur latest weather forecast Eye-catching whirlwind! Heavy rain in South Bengal, storm-water warning in some districts – News18 Bangla

#Calcutta: In the afternoon, the sky darkened and the rain covered the city. A frequent cloud rumble shakes the city from the suburbs. Weather warnings issued in one district after another. Heavy rain is expected in Howrah and South 24 Parganas districts within the next two to three hours. More or less rain is likely over South and North Bengal. Know the latest weather updates at a glance (West Bengal Weather Alert).

Although there was heavy rain in some parts of North Bengal yesterday, the conditions were uncomfortable due to high humidity in the rest of the state. There was scattered rain in Kolkata and adjoining districts. However, since noon, the Meteorological Department has warned at various times that light to moderate rain with thunder may occur in North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum, East and West Burdwan, Bankura, West Midnapore, Hooghly and Kolkata.

According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, a cyclone is located in the South-East Bay of Bengal. Because of that, a lot of water vapor is entering the state. As a result of which rainy weather has been created in several districts. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar by Saturday morning, July 30. Rest of the districts may experience light to moderate rain with thundershowers. Heavy rain is likely in North and South Dinajpur districts along with the above five districts by Sunday, said the Meteorological Department. For now there will be no such change in the temperature of the districts of North Bengal (West Bengal Weather Alert).

Read more: Big Rathi-Maharathi Fel! Tell me what is the full form of -? If you don’t know, find out this time

Heavy rain is likely in some districts of South Bengal on Sunday. Warning of heavy to very heavy rains in North Bengal. Rain will increase in the state over the weekend. Partly cloudy sky in Kolkata. Chance of rain in next 24 hours is low. Light to moderate rain for two to one days. The temperature in the city will be between 27 degree Celsius and 34 degree Celsius.

Also Read : What are the most searched keywords on Shaadi.com…? No, not IAS or IPS!

Weather in South Bengal may change on Sunday. Heavy rain is likely in several districts of North Bengal. Light to moderate rain is forecast in rest of the district. Heavy rain is likely in Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum and East Burdwan districts. Scattered heavy rain may also occur at a couple of places in West Burdwan and North 24 Parganas. Light to moderate rain in rest of the district. Weather changes in Kolkata on Sunday. There will be cloudy skies with a chance of rain in a few days (West Bengal Weather Alert). Same on Monday If there is no rain in the next 48 hours, the discomfort will increase quite a bit.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 29, 2022, 13:19 IST

Tags: Rain, West Bengal Weather Updates