Latest Weather Update: What will be the weather, rain or heat in the next few days? The window office

#Kolkata: There is no heavy rain at the moment. However, scattered light rains will continue in some districts of the state. Humidity will cause discomfort due to temperature and water vapor. Partly cloudy skies in Kolkata with a chance of thunderstorms and rain. The temperature will be higher than 33 degrees Celsius, which will cause more discomfort due to water vapor.

The minimum temperature this morning was 26.5 degrees Celsius. One degree above normal. The maximum temperature yesterday was 33.3 degrees Celsius. One degree above normal. The relative humidity in the air is 72 to 92 percent. There has been very little rain.

There is no possibility of heavy rain in the state at present. Bengal is deprived of heavy rains even during the monsoon season due to weak monsoon winds. However, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with scattered thunderstorms. Rainfall in North Bengal is relatively high in Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Kochbihar, Jalpaiguri in the upper 5 districts. South Bengal is more prone to rains East and West Midnapore North and South 24 Parganas Jhargram Howrah Hughli and Kolkata. It goes without saying that there is almost no chance of rain in the rest of the districts. Rainfall is likely to increase slightly in the districts of South Bengal from Wednesday.

A depression has formed on the coast of southern Orissa. This depression is tilted slightly to the south. It will not have a direct impact on the state, meteorologists said. The seasonal axis extends from Bikaner in Rajasthan to Kota and Raipur over the sea to the center of the Orissa depression in the center of Orissa and then to the Bay of Bengal and the East Central Bay of Bengal. There is also an offshore axis along the Arabian Sea coast. This axis extends from Gujarat to Karnataka.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast in the states south of the monsoon axis for the next few days. Scattered heavy rains are also expected in north-western India. Heavy rains are forecast in Saurashtra, Kutch, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan in the next 24 hours. Heavy rains expected in Telangana on Sunday and Monday. Heavy to very heavy rains are forecast on the Karnataka coast on Wednesday. Scattered showers are expected along the coasts of Madhya Pradesh and Orissa till next Friday. Heavy to very heavy rains are also forecast for the next two to three days in Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh.

