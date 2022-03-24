Launch accident in Bangladesh at 7 in the morning, why two accidents in two days, the question arises – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal

#Kolkata: Marine Trust (Vessel M / v Marine Trust 1) ended its journey at 9 am today. The ship was supposed to return to Chittagong port of Bangladesh. But an investigation is under way into why the ship, which was scheduled to sail from NSD tomorrow, suddenly sank within 15 minutes.

It is learned that 18 20 feet containers have gone directly into the water and 10 40 feet containers are floating on the surface of the water which has been secured with ropes. All possible measures are being taken to bring the situation under control and reduce the damage to the cargo ship (Vessel M / v Marine Trust 1). Contacting passenger or freight terminal operators, salvage operators and insurance companies.

Two days ago, a passenger launch was sunk by a cargo ship. The accident took place on Sunday in the Narayangunj River in Bangladesh. In the video, it is seen that the passenger launch 7 somehow fell in front of the giant ship After that the ship continues to move by pushing the launch The launch is slowly sinking Some of the passengers were seen jumping into the river to save their lives Within a few moments, the launch was completely submerged