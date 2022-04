The album X Prem consists of 6 different songs sung by Shreya Ghoshal,Arijit Singh & so on.The lyrics of the songs penned by Dhrubojyoti Chakraborty,Barish and Srijit Mukherji himself.After a long time Srijit Mukherjee given his lyrics in the song “Rai Kishori”.X Prem will get launch at 13th May ,2022 where on cast we will see Arjun Chakraborty,Madhurima Basak and so on.

