Law is needed to prevent drug use! Someone raised questions about production – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: On the occasion of No Tobacco Day, a function was organized by Kolkata Municipality on Tuesday at Uttam Mancha in Kolkata, which was attended by Kolkata Mayor Firad Hakim, Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh, Mala Roy, Debashish Kumar and many others. Speaking on the occasion, Kolkata Municipality Chairperson Mala Roy said, “If you want to get rid of tobacco, you have to get rid of it first, but getting rid of tobacco is like a golden bowl.”

Although everyone knows the reasons and importance of boycott, how many people boycott? If these are to be prevented, they must be brought under the law, then the problem can be curbed to some extent. However, Debashish Kumar, the mayor’s council, similarly questioned tobacco. He said that it is very difficult to get rid of tobacco, but if its production is stopped, it may be able to stop smoking. Similarly, Mayor Firad Hakim said that this responsibility should be taken by the young generation, because it is possible to get rid of tobacco by them. However, in the discussion on this tobacco cessation, it was decided that the health department of Calcutta Municipality should treat cancer.

Although the cause of tobacco cancer is not known, the decision was taken in the discussion meeting on Tuesday to detect the cancer quickly. Deputy Mayor Atit Ghosh said that from July 1, various cancers will be identified in the borough offices of Kolkata Municipality. However, IMA, IDA and this private hospital will help Kolkata Municipality. Appreciating this decision, Mayor Firhad Hakim said in the discussion meeting that the need and importance of the health department of Kolkata Municipality at present proves the number of patients. If a camp is set up to diagnose a disease like cancer, it is a matter of merit and importance to the people of Calcutta. But if you do not give up tobacco, will the number of cancer patients decrease? That question remained the same every year.

Susovan Bhattacharjee

Published by:Uddalak B First published: May 31, 2022, 21:17 IST

