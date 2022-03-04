Lawyers from different wings fight over judgments on different recent cases

#Kolkata: Justice is bad if you do not like justice? Justice abuses? At least some of these lawyers took the initiative to increase coordination between lawyers and judges. The incident took place in the Calcutta High Court. However, some other lawyers appeared with counter-arguments on the initiative of those lawyers. Their counter-argument is that Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay is frequently ruling against the state government. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has directed CBI probe against Group D, Group C, SLST IX-X and SLST 5 officers. So the ruling party-backed lawyers are looking for an excuse to change the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

At the beginning of the discussion in the Calcutta High Court on Friday, some grassroots Congress-backed lawyers proposed. And so the meeting of the High Court Bar Association was thunderous. Several lawyers, including Bar President Arunav Ghosh and Co-President Kallol Mandal, vehemently opposed the proposal brought by Trinamool Congress-backed lawyers.

Many advocates also demanded that the boycott of the Calcutta High Court be discussed before the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay is discussed. The argument of the lawyers in this section is that even though the outcome of the case of Gangasagar and Purvote in the Chief Justice’s Division is in favor of the state, it is not the direction of the minds of the people.

The quarrel between the two sides escalated to such an extent on Friday, when some lawyers got involved in a scuffle. Lawyer Sourav Mandal has alleged that Bar President Arunav Ghosh was harassed. At the end of the day, no resolution was passed in support of the grassroots proposal The proposal was blocked by Congress and BJP and left-leaning lawyers.

In a letter to the Chief Justice, Bar President Arunav Ghosh and Vice-President Kallol Mandal informed that the proposal was brought in violation of the rules and no decision was taken at the meeting (Calcutta High Court). Although the demands of the grassroots-backed lawyers were not boycotted, the main objective of the meeting was to coordinate between the bar and the bench. Bar editor Biswabrata Basu Mallick said there was no proposal to boycott any High Court judge. The matter has been complicated by rumors. Judges work after hearing the legal arguments of all parties. If someone wins there, someone will lose That’s normal.

Earlier, a bench of Justice Ashish Chakraborty had boycotted for almost a week. Lawyer Perth Ghosh has been mistreated by the judge. At that time, however, the burden of running the bar was on the shoulders of BJP-backed lawyers Trinamool Congress-backed lawyers are also raising that issue. However, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has abused a lawyer directly in court, where is that specific example. Left, BJP, Congress-backed lawyers are throwing counter questions. Lawyer Loknath Chattopadhyay said that lawyers close to the ruling party tried to make eye contact with the High Court judiciary, but failed today.

