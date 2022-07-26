Laxman Kaka planted trees in the hope of making a forest in Newtown in the early morning with a shawl in his hand – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Citizen ‘Jugalprasad’. The ‘Jugalprasad’ of Bibhutibhushan Banerjee’s novel ‘Aranyak’. That his image can be found even in the forest of houses in Kolkata’s Newtown, sounds incredible, doesn’t it?

Lakshman uncle. There is no age stone. That too can be assumed at 90. According to his guess. It is not possible to remember the exact year of birth. He is the protector of the houses under construction in CE Block of Newtown. In English terms, what is called, caretaker. For many years when the house is built, this ‘uncle’ is called. He is known by this name. How many people know the name! He has a reputation as a believer. The real meaning of the word ‘faithful’ to the townspeople is one who does not steal money or property.

Perhaps there was no need for this adjective. Because the person who has taken the responsibility of saving the whole world, what is the value of this money to him? How much more income! After increasing for many years, it may now stand at eight thousand rupees. But even then the smile remains on the face. But Newtown’s ‘Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani’! So why is he different?

Much of this income goes to him, to buy tree seedlings, fertilizers. Not only in his block, he is creating forests in many parts of the area. Wherever the ground is empty, plant seedlings. But birth is not the end of the work. It is his responsibility to grow the trees. Uncle takes care of them with absolute love. The guardian of the trees.

In the morning, he is seen giving fertilizer to the trees. He is enthusiastic about all plants, flowers and vegetables. Picked up flowers in the morning and delivered them home. Sometimes for money, sometimes for nothing. He does not eat his vegetables alone. Distributed among acquaintances. When the house calls, Shabal reaches out to plant trees at their house.

He planted 90 percent of the trees in the region. Even snakes know him and don’t bite him. The way to drive away snakes is also the game of his left hand. If you wrap a couple of roots and bury them under a tree, the snake will not move towards it. All this is his belief.

Watch the house all night. After that he went out before dawn to accompany the trees. to minister to them. The ever-busy man takes a nap during the day.

After the Yas storm, he was seen carrying bamboo and shawls on his shoulders. Apparently suspicious. But uncle was busy straightening the fallen tree, saving the dying tree.

When did you come from Bangladesh? When he stayed where he was, he called the trees around him in this way. It is not that no one prevents. But those who like, spend the day with them. No regrets. To accompany him, the CE Block Association of this area has also planted trees recently. A total of 50 trees like Deodaru, Palash, Jarul, etc. have been planted.

When asked about the benefits of forest creation, uncle said, “How many people see the benefits of corona, I just plant trees, I love it. If there were no obstacles, I would have made a forest in this place and spread it.”

Do you remember Jugalprasad? If this Lakshman Kakara lived in the neighborhood! Where were the words, panics like global warming or environmental pollution?

Published by:Teesta Barman First published: July 26, 2022, 23:55 IST

