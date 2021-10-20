Laxmi Puja 2021 | Worshiped as Mother Saradai Devi Lakshmi at Sri Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Dubrajpur

#Dubrajpur: At Sri Sri Ramakrishna Ashram in Dubrajpur, Mother Sarada was worshiped as Goddess Lakshmi (Laxmi Puja 2021). The custom of worshiping mother Sarada as Goddess Lakshmi was introduced in 1942. Shri Thakur Satyananda Dev introduced such a ritual at that time. Since then, mother Sarada has been worshiped as Lakshmi in this ashram.

In this ashram, not only mother Sarada is worshiped as Lakshmi, but also as other goddesses during other pujas. This tradition has remained intact year after year. Near the ashram, mother Sardar said that she is a goddess of all forms.

Swami Satyashivananda Maharaj said that on this day mother Sarada is worshiped as Lakshmi with devotion. Special prayers are offered for world peace. At the same time, it is prayed for the people to get rid of the corona infection that is going on all over the world. Prasad has been arranged for the devotees at the end of the puja on behalf of the ashram.

Sarada, the mother of Sri Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, is worshiped in various forms during the various puja-parvans of the year. Swami Satya Shivananda Maharaj, the top servant of the ashram, said, “Our mother Sardar is worshiped here as Durga during Durga Puja, Kali during Kalipujo, Lakshmi during Lakshmi Pujo and Saraswati during Saraswati Pujo. Thakur Satyananda Deb introduced the practice of doing. “

Incidentally, at different times of the year, various religious ceremonies are organized at this Sri Sri Ramakrishna Ashram in Dubrajpur. Countless devotees come to all those religious ceremonies. However, for the last two years, i.e. since the spread of corona infection, various cuts have to be made in this festival of the ashram as well. That is why Swami Satya Shivananda Maharaj said, “It is very important to get rid of the current Corona situation. So we are praying for world welfare through our Lakshmi Puja.”