Laxmir Vandar | However, due to this mistake, millions of housewives are stuck in Lakshmi’s treasury

#Kolkata: The state administration is worried about the incomplete application form of Lakshmi Bhandar and lack of validity of the bank account. According to sources, around 35 lakh applications are incomplete. Since these accounts do not have bank account validation, it is a kind of extravagance.

According to sources, a total of 1 crore 60 lakh 6256 applications have been submitted for Lakshmi’s store. It is seen that more than 28 lakh applications are incomplete. On the other hand, more than one lakh applicants are not being paid due to lack of bank accounts. Nabanna is looking for answers on how to pay these 34 lakh applicants.

The Chief Secretary instructed each district to take necessary steps for this. He informed the districts that they need to contact the phone number after looking at the application form. A deadline has also been set, with Nabanna directing that the issue be resolved by October 30.

Read more-Mamata Banerjee is going to visit North Bengal, marathon meeting on flood situation?

The highest number of applications has been received from Lakshi Bhandar from North 24 Parganas district. 162272 applications were received from North 24 Parganas, 1817327 applications were received from South 24 Parganas, 235569 applications were received from Alipurduar and 624071 applications were received from Bankura.

From Kochbihar 536951, from Darjeeling 246270, from South Dinajpur 328272, from North Dinajpur 3583, from Hooghly 993600, from Howrah 63459, from Jalpaiguri 4 .

222942 from Jhargram, 3269 from Kalimpong, 369570 from Kolkata Municipality, 622957 from Malda, 106484 from East Midnapore, 938500 from West Midnapore, Murshid 1241028, 1020722 from Nadia, 4,54,014 from West Burdwan, 974340 from East Burdwan, 4,85748 from Purulia. The total number of applications submitted is 16002656.

Lakshmi’s store has started giving money to the customer. But so many applications are incomplete and bank accounts are not validated. Nabanna is looking for answers on how it is possible to take money from so many applicants, i.e. more than twenty percent of the applicants. The chief secretary has already held a video conference with Lakshmi’s treasure. The district magistrates have been directed to resolve all the issues by October 30.