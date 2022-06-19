Menu
Sunday, June 19, 2022
leader appeals to party workers not to work for bjp | Rebellion in Gerua camp? Speculation surrounding the controversial post of Dudhkumar Mandal! What ‘steps’ is the BJP going to take? – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: Dudh Kumar Mandal’s controversial Facebook post is again publicly out of tune with the BJP. A Facebook post by Dudh Kumar Mandal, former BJP district president of Birbhum and now a member of the state committee, has come to the notice of the party. Geruya Shibir is going to take action against him this time. That is the news of the source. Geruya Shibir in discomfort at Dudhkumar’s controversial post on social media. BJP sources also said that Dudhkumar Mandal may be protested if necessary. (Dudhkumar Mandal | BJP Bengal)

Dudhkumar, a former BJP president of Birbhum district, wrote in a Facebook post, “The block committee from the district has formed the committee without talking to me. That is why the supporters and activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who love me, sit quietly. ‘ However, the BJP is reluctant to give importance to this post. The party has also indicated that it will take action against him if necessary.

Commenting on Dudhkumar Mandal’s explosive post on social media, BJP state president Sukant Majumder said, “No one loves a leader. No one loves the party. People love the party’s ideology and party. Sukant Majumder also said that punitive measures should be taken according to party rules.” In his words, the party has now become a company. (Dudhkumar Mandal | BJP Bengal)

Anupam Hajra, one of the all-India editors of BJP Bengal, posted a Twitter post in this regard. In that post, Anupam Hazra said that the team should take the experience of Anupam Dudhkumar Mandal more seriously and bring this kind of experienced leader to the forefront.

Trinamool has won a huge victory in the Ekushey assembly election. Since then, general workers from BJP MLAs, district presidents, block presidents have been joining the grassroots across the state. The BJP is playing a dissonant tune. Leaders are resigning in different districts. The revolt did not end with the change of state president. This time revolt is seen in Birbhum district BJP. Birbhum BJP leader Dudhkumar Mandal once again added to the BJP’s uneasiness by calling the party a company, calling on its followers to sit down over differences over the formation of district-block committees.

