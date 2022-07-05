Leader is big or policy? CPM, angry former MLA took big decision – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Leader is big or policy is big? The debate has been going on for several days between the CPM leadership in the North 24 Parganas district. In the end, with the intervention of the state leadership, the party cut off the leader to uphold the policy.

The controversy started with the names of former party MLA Tanmoy Bhattacharya and Ashoknagar leader Bablu Kar in the district secretariat. Part of the party raises the question, how can these two people be in the district secretariat even though they are not full-time employees?

Within a few days, the CPM’s North 24 Parganas district leadership was reshuffled to deal with problems within the party. Former MLA Tanmoy Bhattacharya and Ashoknagar leader Babul Kar got full seats in the district secretariat formed in North 24 Parganas after the district conference. But despite not being full-time employees of the party, questions arose within the party about how Tanmoy Bhattacharya and Bablu Kar would be in the district secretariat. Although Tanmoy Babu was in that committee before.

In the end, the state leadership intervened and said that the policy of full-time workers must be followed this time. In the presence of CPM state secretary Mohammad Selim and state secretariat member Sujan Chakraborty in Barasat on Thursday, the district committee meeting removed Tanmoy Babu and Babul Babu from full membership and invited members. Previously invited Raju Ahmed has been made a full member.

According to sources, after hearing about this decision, Tanmoy Babu left the meeting with his hands clasped saying that he did not want to be active in politics anymore. Later the state leadership of the party spoke to him. But this is not the end of the debate. Former MLAs Satyasebi Kar and Jhantu Majumder have been given full seats in the district secretariat.

As Babul and Satyasevi are two brothers, the question has arisen within the party, how much more space will be given to the same family to lead! Should there be such a custom in the leftist party? As a result of this decision, the North 24 Parganas District Secretariat now has a total of 18 members, with 14 full members and two invited.

A member of the CPM’s North 24 Parganas district committee said, “The situation is changing. The party is turning around little by little today. The younger children are fighting. The goal now is to strengthen the party organization. “

