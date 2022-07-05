Menu
Search
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Leader is big or policy? CPM, angry former MLA took big decision – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: Leader is big or policy is big? The debate has been going on for several days between the CPM leadership in the North 24 Parganas district. In the end, with the intervention of the state leadership, the party cut off the leader to uphold the policy.

The controversy started with the names of former party MLA Tanmoy Bhattacharya and Ashoknagar leader Bablu Kar in the district secretariat. Part of the party raises the question, how can these two people be in the district secretariat even though they are not full-time employees?

Read more: Complaints can be made in QR code, Trinamool MLA’s innovative initiative in public relations

Within a few days, the CPM’s North 24 Parganas district leadership was reshuffled to deal with problems within the party. Former MLA Tanmoy Bhattacharya and Ashoknagar leader Babul Kar got full seats in the district secretariat formed in North 24 Parganas after the district conference. But despite not being full-time employees of the party, questions arose within the party about how Tanmoy Bhattacharya and Bablu Kar would be in the district secretariat. Although Tanmoy Babu was in that committee before.

In the end, the state leadership intervened and said that the policy of full-time workers must be followed this time. In the presence of CPM state secretary Mohammad Selim and state secretariat member Sujan Chakraborty in Barasat on Thursday, the district committee meeting removed Tanmoy Babu and Babul Babu from full membership and invited members. Previously invited Raju Ahmed has been made a full member.

Read more: Target Special 19, Banga BJP’s new surprise ’emigration’! Strong agitation in Gerua camp

According to sources, after hearing about this decision, Tanmoy Babu left the meeting with his hands clasped saying that he did not want to be active in politics anymore. Later the state leadership of the party spoke to him. But this is not the end of the debate. Former MLAs Satyasebi Kar and Jhantu Majumder have been given full seats in the district secretariat.

As Babul and Satyasevi are two brothers, the question has arisen within the party, how much more space will be given to the same family to lead! Should there be such a custom in the leftist party? As a result of this decision, the North 24 Parganas District Secretariat now has a total of 18 members, with 14 full members and two invited.

A member of the CPM’s North 24 Parganas district committee said, “The situation is changing. The party is turning around little by little today. The younger children are fighting. The goal now is to strengthen the party organization. “

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:

News18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Cpim



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleBengali News: Injured woman falls from merry-go-round at Jamjamat Mela, who is responsible? Police investigating
Next articleWest Bengal Weather Update: Cyclone on Orissa coast, big weather change due to big weather change
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

More like this
Related

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL