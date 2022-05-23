#Kolkata: With the exception of Arjun Singh’s party, Anupam Hazra has once again embarrassed the BJP leadership. Without naming a leader like Dilip Ghosh, Anupam wrote on Facebook that it was necessary to acknowledge the damage that the BJP would suffer if leaders like Arjun left the party. He quipped, “At a time when Kalgham is running for a councilor’s seat, it is definitely a loss for the party if someone with a high enough rank of councilor leaves the party.”

Earlier, a former Bolpur MP had attacked some of the party’s state leaders on various issues. After Arjun Singh’s departure from the party, BJP’s all-India vice-president Dilip Ghosh claimed that the resignation of MPs would not harm the BJP. On the contrary, this tendency to change parties will be detrimental to politics

Anupam Hazra, without naming Dilip Ghosh or any other leader, wrote in a Facebook post, “We need to learn to accept that ‘loss has become something’ without consoling ourselves by saying ‘there will be no harm’ or ‘unwillingness to give importance’ if anyone leaves the party. It is necessary to analyze why it is leaving again and again ”

Read more: Arjun fears to leave the party, the BJP hastily made a big decision! What’s going to happen …

Anupam further writes that there is no point in trying to deny the reality This is because the BJP is running amok to win a councilor in the by-elections. If an MP leaves the party there, it must be a loss to the party

Read more: Leave MP post? Arjun gave the condition with the example of two people

Anupam added, “Saying all is well is good to see in a movie, but in reality it may not always work.” Anupam, however, wrote in the post that if someone leaves the party for personal gain, it is better not to give importance to him

The state BJP’s infighting in the initial new conflict has now come to light. Talking about Arjun’s resignation, Dilip Ghosh stabbed a section of the party and said, “Those who brought the party to the front line are now leaving the party.” Dilip’s target was the leaders from the ruling party This time Anupam 7 hit Dilip Ghosh without giving his name

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: May 23, 2022, 13:06 IST

Tags: Anupam Hazra, Arjun singh, TMC