‘Leave her alone, I want to get married!’ The blind man in love painted the words of his friend’s wife, then … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: On the day of the swing, the friends met at the festival with wine. The consequences of that festival are terrible. The incident happened on the day of the swing. Murder in Regent Park area of ​​Kolkata was hit by a sudden shooting on Friday afternoon. A man named Dilip was reportedly killed in the shooting. Police have since launched an investigation.

In addition to the police investigation, the statement of Sujit’s wife also came up with one surprising information after another. Asked what happened that day, Sujit’s wife said that on the day of the swing, her husband Sujit and his friend Dilip Singh were drinking together. They had a good relationship for a long time. But on that day, something happened suddenly (Murder In Regent Park).

After that Sujit’s wife was asked to join the meeting. When Sujit’s wife came there, Dilip went to paint her. The accident happened after the friend painted his wife. Sujit’s wife said, ‘After painting me, Dilip says in front of my husband, let my husband leave me. He will marry me then. After that, Sujit’s head gets hot and he goes out (Murder In Regent Park). ‘

A few moments later, Sujit returned home. When he returned, he shot Dilip. Dilip fell on the spot due to gunshot wounds. According to Sujit’s wife, Dilip was like his brother, a very good man. He is devastated by his death. And that is why the wife is seeking the punishment of the killer husband. He says, I want him to be severely punished. Nothing more.

Meanwhile, the elusive accused still. Police have searched several places including South 24 Parganas, Diamond Harbor in search of Sujit Malik. Viewing the mobile’s tower location. Police suspect the weapon may have come from Diamond Harbor.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: March 19, 2022, 11:54 IST

