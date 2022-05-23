#Kolkata: He became an MP on a BJP ticket Will Arjun Singh leave the post of MP by joining Trinamool this time? The BJP camp has been raising this question since the Barrackpore MP joined the Trinamool.

However, Arjun Singh has given conditions for resigning from the post of MP He gave the names of Kanthi MP Shishir Adhikari and Tamluk MP Divyendu Adhikari without naming names. Asked about his resignation, Arjun said, “There are two MPs who are doing BJP with the symbol of Trinamool Congress. Earlier, they resigned as MPs Within an hour of their resignation, I was ready to resign and be ready for re-election. ” The Barrackpore MP, however, said he would abide by the directives of his current party, the Trinamool Congress.

However, comparing Shishir and Divyendu Adhikari, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has questioned Arjun’s condition. His counter-claim, Shishir Adhikari and Divyendu Adhikari did not join the BJP. Dilip Ghosh said, ‘Did anyone see Shishir Adhikari and Divyendu Adhikari come to the BJP office and pick up the flag? At that time I was the state president of BJP Joining the BJP does not mean that any of their family members have joined the BJP. I did not hand over the BJP flag to Shishir Adhikari or Divyendu Adhikari Why are such questions being raised about those who did not join the BJP?

Shuvendu Adhikari joined the BJP in late 2020 Even before this, the distance with the ruling family was gradually created Trinamool Shibir’s relationship with Shishir Adhikari and Divyendu Adhikari was also severed There are rumors that these two MPs will also join the BJP Trinamool has also appealed to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha to cancel Shishir Adhikari’s MP post

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: May 23, 2022, 09:36 IST

