Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Kolkata Updates

‘Leave the ministry?’ Perth announced the decision in a short reply – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The opposition demanded his removal from the cabinet His own party Trinamool Congress, however, openly stood by him But Partha Chattopadhyay made it clear that he himself is not thinking of leaving the ministry.

On this day Partha Chatterjee was taken to Jokar ESI Hospital for medical examination While entering there, reporters asked him, ‘Parthada, will you leave the ministry?’ In response, the state industry minister countered, ‘What is the reason?’ In this brief reply, Parth explained that he is not thinking of leaving the ministry even if he is arrested by the ED.

Currently, Partha Chattopadhyay is also holding the post of Council Minister in addition to the State Industries Department

