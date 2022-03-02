Left-BJP non-partisans in the top two, what position will the Trinamool take with the protesters? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Not BJP, Left Front or Congress In the East Bengal (West Bengal Municipal Election Results 2022), Independent candidates won the most seats after the Trinamool. Out of the 104 municipal results announced on Wednesday (Trinamool won four of them unopposed), a total of 69 seats were won by independents. Most of them are agitated grassroots candidates As the party did not give tickets, they contested the election as independents

According to the Election Commission, a total of 227 seats in 107 municipalities were to be polled The ruling party won unopposed in 105 wards of four municipalities. There will be re-election in a ward As a result, the results of 2160 wards have been published on this day

The latest results from the Election Commission show that the Trinamool has won 182 out of 2160 wards. BJP has won 6 out of 63 wards The Left has won 6 out of 58 seats Congress won 59 seats While the Left, the BJP and the Congress have come a long way from the century, the Independents have won 69 seats. According to the commission, the number of votes received by non-partisans is 3 lakh 51 thousand 918

Before the election, the Trinamool had repeatedly asked the independent candidates to withdraw their nominations It was also warned that if non-partisans do not withdraw their candidacies, they will not be re-elected. Whether the non-partisans win or Aaron 7

However, after announcing the results on this day, Chief Minister and Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee said that the issue of non-partisans will be considered by the state committee of the party. The political circles think that this is an indication of the flexibility of the party towards the non-partisans Of course, there are enough reasons for that

According to the results of the vote, four municipalities of the state are in a dilemma Out of these, non-partisans have won ten seats in Champdani Trinamool needs the help of non-partisans to form a board in Jhalda and Egra Independents have also won four seats in Beldanga of Murshidabad This municipality is also in a triangular state

The key to building a board in this municipality is in the hands of non-partisans As a result, it is not possible for the ruling party to ignore them even if they want to Only Darjeeling and Nadia’s Taherpur municipality remain elusive to the grassroots Because these two municipalities are occupied by the Hamro Party and the Left 8 as the single majority party

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: March 02, 2022, 23:23 IST

Tags: TMC, West Bengal Municipal Election 2022