Left-Congress leaders invited to watch Trinamool polls, Bratya BJP – News18 Bangla



#Kolkata: Tuesday Trinamool Organizational Election (TMC Organizational Election) 7 At the Netaji Indoor Stadium, various office bearers of the party will be elected by ballot Left and Congress leaders were also invited to watch the election process of the ruling party Trinamool secretary general Perth Chatterjee also claimed that an attempt was made to invite Left Front chairman Biman Basu. However, despite the invitation of the Left and Congress leaders, the BJP is still in the fray in the grassroots organizational elections.

Trinamool secretary general Perth Chatterjee said on the day that eminent persons from various fields have been invited to observe the party elections. Besides, party leaders from Delhi, Haryana, Tripura, Meghalaya and Goa have also been asked to be present. Besides, there will be MLAs, MPs and members of the district core committee Trinamool state committee office bearers and former MPs will also be present

According to Parthababu, out of courtesy, it was decided to invite leaders of other political parties to attend Netaji Indoor. Parthababu said that while attempts were made to contact CPM leaders Biman Basu, Sukhendu Panigrahi and Hafiz Alam Sairani of Forward Bloc, they could not be reached. Dipankar Bhattacharya of CPIM (L) is in Bihar As a result, he cannot be present

Chandi Bhattacharya of SUCI is also busy with other work Congress MP Pradeep Bhattacharya was also invited However, he is also in Delhi to run the parliament Trinamool general secretary Perth Chatterjee, however, made it clear that although the Left-Congress leaders were invited, no BJP leader was invited.

The election process of the grassroots organizational vote will start from 11 am on Tuesday The results will be announced at 4 in the afternoon In all, there are about 1500 observers in the polls

First published: February 01, 2022, 19:34 IST

