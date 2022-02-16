left for Delhi today here is what he said in the airport before leaving Kolkata | – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: BJP MP and All India Co-President Dilip Ghosh left for Delhi on Wednesday morning. On this day, Dilip Ghosh stood at Calcutta Airport and reacted to the death of Geetashree Sandhya Mukherjee. He said, “It is very sad. He had to go. He was old. It is hard to accept. He has given a lot to the world of Bengali culture. He was a pillar but he was ill for many years. But today it will be difficult to fill his place.”

Read more: Sandhya Mukherjee’s body will be in Rabindrasadna from 12 noon, CM returns today

The BJP’s all-India vice-president told Sandhya Mukherjee about the controversy over the awarding of the Padma Shri to Sandhya Mukherjee, “It is very unfortunate that he became a victim of politics during his lifetime.” He was not allowed to take the Padma Shri, whether he wanted it or not, I did not watch his audio or video, he was forcibly deprived of his name. “

Criticizing the Trinamool central government, Dilip Ghosh said, “Trinamool people are doing this dirty politics like CPM has deprived Buddha Babu, deprived Jyoti Babu, TMC people have used the pride of Bengal for their politics and brought them into controversy. Hunted. “

Read more: One star fall after another! The Chief Minister expressed deep grief over the death of Bappi Lahiri

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP’s all-India co-president Dilip Ghosh attacked the Trinamool Congress in a scathing language. “The Trinamool Congress is not a political party, it is a bandit party,” he said. Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee was not spared from his attack. Aiming at the Chief Minister without naming him, he said, ‘There is a leader of that bandit group. She is the robber. ‘ Dilip Ghosh marched with 33 party candidates and party leaders from Baranilpur junction in West Burdwan on Tuesday, alleging terrorism in the by-elections. At the end of the march, he addressed a rally in front of Curzongate, sharply targeting the grassroots. Later this evening, Dilip Ghosh was heard taunting the ruling party over Mukherjee’s Padma Shri.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: February 16, 2022, 12:50 IST

Tags: Dilip Ghosh, Sandhya mukherjee