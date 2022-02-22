Left-wing Duffy’s counter-grassroots trumpet, several hours of fighting at Jadavpur University – News18 Bangla

Duffy’s voice is louder than the trumpet? Jadavpore University witnessed the battle of Duffy vs Bumpu in the protest procession of Anis Khan Murder Case.

In protest of the Anis Khan Murder Case, the SFI called for a student strike at Jadavpur University on Tuesday demanding immediate punishment of the culprits. The members of the organization went down to the university campus in the morning in support of the strike. In the morning, they locked the gate number four of the university (JU). After that processions were held in different sections and the classrooms were vacated. There is also a lock on the gate. The wave of protests also reached the office of the Dean of Students. The protesters then marched to the Arvind Bhavan, the university’s administrative office. The locks were also hung there by the protesters. Members of a grassroots-backed educationist organization were trapped inside the office. Members of Trinamool Shikshabandhu Samiti protested loudly against the lock. With this, the two sides practically clashed.

Slogans continue on both sides, counter slogans. After that, the members of the education workers’ organization took out their weapon. They started trying to disperse the students by blowing three or four horns. The students put up a resistance by bringing back Daphne.

Read more: SSC chairmen are puppets! ‘ SLST Dismisses High Court Explosive Surveillance

In the words of one student leader, “Our slogan is accompanied by Daphne. And its voice can be heard from outside the university.” On the other hand, a member of Shikshabandhu Samiti said, “Some of our horns have mixed the voices of all of them to the ground.”

Read more: Death of Anis: Order to suspend three policemen of Amta police station

Although many praised the war of music without sticks or firearms, the violence could not be eradicated. The leadership claimed that several workers of both sides were injured in the clashes. SFI and Trinamool – Co-Vice Chancellor asked both sides to exercise restraint. Student leadership sat in discussion with him. The students unlocked the Arvind Bhaban in the afternoon.

However, the SFI has decided to continue its sit-in protest demanding the dismissal of Binoy Singh, the leader of the Shikshabandhu Samiti, accused of attacking members of the organization. Binoy Singh, on the other hand, said, “The allegations are untrue.” A number of university staffers said, “It’s better to fight without weapons. But it would have been better if it hadn’t been for the conflict.”