Leftists are second in Baliganj! Opposition CPM left BJP behind in state politics? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In the election of Baliganj also the trend of Kolkata Pur election was maintained. The Left also came in second place in this election. But not only in the second place, but also in the third place, the difference between the BJP and the Second Boy CPM is increasing a lot. At the end of 13 rounds of counting, Baliganj’s Trinamool candidate Babul Supriya got 35,406 votes and CPM candidate Saira Shah Halim got 26,604 votes. Babul has a margin of 9,344 votes.

All in all, the ground under the feet of the Left seems to be getting stronger after this vote. The results of the last Kolkata municipal elections also showed that the Left is in second place in most of the seats. From that moment on, the wheel of left politics began to turn in the opposite direction again, claimed a section of the left. By proving that to be true, the CPM has widened the gap from the third-ranked BJP.

Not only that, but it has been heard that even though no specific news has been received yet, leftists have already come out in the first place in a ward of this assembly constituency. In Baliganj, the turnout was 74 per cent in the previous election, but in the by-elections, that percentage has come down to 41 per cent. The BJP got about 34,000 votes in the Assembly elections, in second place. But there are doubts now whether that number will reach 10,000 in the by-elections. Trinamool leader Debashis Kumar said, “We have said before that at one time the Left’s vote went to Ram. We went to the polls and realized that this time the vote went back to the Left. That is why this result.”

Published by:Uddalak B First published: April 16, 2022, 12:25 IST

Tags: CPM