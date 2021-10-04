Leftists field candidates in four by-elections, end alliance with Congress – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury had earlier said that the united front was formed only for the purpose of elections. In Bhabanipur, the Congress did not join the CPM (Left Congress Alliance) However, neither side has officially announced the break-up of the alliance But this time the Left Front ended its alliance with the Congress by announcing candidates for four seats in the state.

West Bengal By Election on October 30 in four centers of the state On this day, the Left announced 6 candidates for four centers The CPIM tweeted that they would fight at Shantipur and Kharadaha. The two partners Forward Bloc and RSP 7 will fight in Dinhata and Gosaba

Read more: Big rate in Bhabanipur, how will the BJP do in the remaining 4 by-elections? Dilip Ghosh informed

The CPM candidate in Shantipur is Soumen Mahato, while Devajyoti Das is contesting in Kharadha. On the other hand, Abdur Rauf is the forward block candidate in Dinhata And in Gosaba, RSP candidate Anil Chandra Mandal 7

After announcing the election results in Bhabanipur yesterday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the names of Trinamool candidates for the by-elections. The BJP and the Congress have not yet announced the names of the candidates

List of candidates of Left Front in the by-elections of 4 assembly constituencies in West Bengal pic.twitter.com/rAjHmdP4yO – CPI (M) WEST BENGAL (PCPIM_WESTBENGAL) October 4, 2021

Out of the four centers, BJP won 7 in Dinhata and Shantipur Trinamool won in Kharadha and Gosaba The two winning BJP candidates from Dinhata and Shantipur, Nishith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar, resigned as MLAs to retain their MP seats. With the deaths of Kajal Sinha and Jayant Naskar of the Trinamool Congress in Kharadha and Shantipur, two seats have become vacant.

Without fielding a candidate in Bhabanipur, the Congress had made it clear to the top leadership that they were now more interested in maintaining good relations with the Trinamool than in the Left in order to defeat the BJP at the national level. The Congress did not field a candidate in the by-election in Bhabanipur to give that message Moreover, despite the alliance with the Left, the Congress could not open the register in the Assembly elections As a result, the top leadership of the Congress, like the CPM’s central committee, questioned the rationale for the alliance.

Left’s bail has been confiscated in Bhabanipur, Samsherganj and Jangipur The big challenge for the Left parties now is to avoid this embarrassment in the four-center by-election.