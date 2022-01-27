legendary singer critically ill, getting admitted to hospital – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Severely ill lyricist Sandhya Mukhopadhyay. He is being taken to SSKM Hospital through Green Corridor. According to sources, an ambulance has already left the legendary artist’s house for the hospital.

According to family sources, Sandhya Mukhopadhyay’s physical condition has been deteriorating since yesterday evening. A few days ago, he fell in the bathroom and injured his waist. There were also symptoms of pneumonia. Lung infections increased further yesterday. The family doctor saw the matter and ordered RTPCR. Sources said that the test has been done, but the report has not come yet. According to family sources, the Chief Minister himself has called the artist. Sandhya-kanya picked up the phone. Mamata Banerjee is being rushed to the SSBM Hospital’s Woodburn block.

Busy pictures were taken in front of the hospital’s Woodburn block. Police guard rail has started to be placed in front of this block.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: January 27, 2022, 13:24 IST

