legendary singer is critical but stable – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Legendary musician Sandhya Mukhopadhyay’s physical condition is still unchanged (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay Health Update). Oxygen is running. Pureed diet is being given. Doctors said they would consider surgery on his waist once his condition improved.

According to hospital sources, ‘Gitashree’ did not have any new physical problems. However, his blood pressure is low and his blood pressure is being controlled with the help of vasopressor support (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay Health Update). The singer is undergoing lung and heart treatment. He has ischemic heart disease and also has heart failure on Thursday. Sandhya Mukherjee also has breathing problems, the artist is still being kept on oxygen support. Multiple organs of Sandhya Mukhopadhyay are not functioning properly i.e. there is multi organ dysfunction. However, the singer has the knowledge that she is mentally conscious, not eating rice tube, she is eating with her mouth.

An 8-member medical board has been formed for the treatment of Sandhya Mukherjee. Dr. Shushan Mukherjee (Director & HOD, Cardiothoracic Surgery), Dr. Prakash Chandra Mandal (HOD Cardiology), Dr. Buddhadev Chatterjee (Director, Orthopedic), Dr. Ranjan Kamilya (Senior Consultant, Orthopedic Surgeon), .

On January 26, Geetashree Sandhya Mukherjee was admitted to 103 cabin of Woodburn Ward of SSKM Hospital with shortness of breath, mild fever and lung infection. Geetashree was brought to SSKM through Green Corridor. Somnath Kundu, the chief physician of the chest department of SSKM Hospital, was in charge of his treatment. Asim Kundu, the chief physician of the Critical Care Department, and Niladri Sarkar (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay critically ill), the doctor of medicine, saw him soon after he was admitted to the hospital. According to hospital sources, there is a deep infection in both the lungs. There is a slight temperature and obsession. Initially the artist was given oxygen support. The nine-year-old artist has been suffering from old age for some time (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay critically ill). After hospitalization, he was given supportive treatment. In addition to administering antipyretic drugs and oxygen, various experiments were started. Coroner’s RTPCR test is done, report comes positive. He was later transferred to Apollo Hospital.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: February 05, 2022, 15:29 IST

Tags: Sandhya Mukhopadhyay health update