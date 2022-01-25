legendary singer sandhya mukherjee refuses padmashree award – News18 Bangla

January 25, 2022

legendary singer sandhya mukherjee refuses padmashree award

#Kolkata: Geetashree Sandhya Mukhopadhyay returned the Padma Shri honor. He is very ill physically. A day before the announcement of the award, he was informed that he was receiving Padma Shri. This whole thing seemed very insulting to him, so the legendary artist (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay) refused the award.

It is learned that the central government has not said anything in advance. He said that the manner in which the Padma Shri was offered to the artist on the phone seemed very disrespectful to him. The artist was called on behalf of the center on Monday. He is currently very ill physically. Somehow he spoke on the telephone. In this context, Sandhya Mukherjee told the media, the singer was told in Hindi from the other end of the phone, I want to award you Padma Shri tomorrow. If you do, your name will be added to the list along with other Padma Award recipients. The singer was shocked at first. In his words, it was not known that this could be a way to be awarded the Padma. Not only that, where his contemporaries deserve some Bharat Ratna, some Padma Vibhushan, at least Padma Bhushan, whether he is Padma Shri or not! Immediately informed, rejecting this offer. He told the Delhi bureaucrats, ‘Know one thing. My audience is my reward .’‌ says the arrogant Sandhya, ‘did you insult me ​​like this at the age of ninety?’ He is also a classical artist. I learned music from Ustad Ghulam Ali Khan. I took training from Ustad Amir Khan. This is how a classical artist can be nominated for a Padma Award!

Geetashree Sandhya Mukherjee did exactly as Hemant Mukherjee did in 1986. Insulted and disrespected, Padma Shri returned the honor. Hemant Mukherjee returned the Padma Shri award given by the central government in the eighties.

