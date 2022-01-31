legendary singers clinical condition is critical but stable – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Although not out of crisis, Sandhya Mukhopadhyay’s condition is stable (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay Health Update). When he was admitted to Apollo Hospital on Thursday, his corona report was positive. He is still not free of covid. According to hospital sources, ‘Gitashree’ did not have any new physical problems. However, his blood pressure is low and his blood pressure is being controlled with the help of vasopressor support (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay Health Update). The singer is undergoing lung and heart treatment. He has ischemic heart disease and also has heart failure on Thursday. Sandhya Mukherjee also has breathing problems, the artist is still being kept on oxygen support.

Multiple organs of Sandhya Mukhopadhyay are not functioning properly i.e. there is multi organ dysfunction. However, the singer has knowledge. He is eating food with his mouth, not a rice tube.

An 8-member medical board has been formed for the treatment of Sandhya Mukherjee. Dr. Shushan Mukherjee (Director & HOD, Cardiothoracic Surgery), Dr. Prakash Chandra Mandal (HOD Cardiology), Dr. Buddhadev Chatterjee (Director, Orthopedic), Dr. Ranjan Kamilya (Senior Consultant, Orthopedic Surgeon), .

On Thursday, Geetashree Sandhya Mukherjee was admitted to 103 cabin of Woodburn Ward of SSKM Hospital with shortness of breath, mild fever and lung infection. Geetashree was brought to SSKM through Green Corridor. Somnath Kundu, the chief physician of the chest department of SSKM Hospital, was in charge of his treatment. Asim Kundu, the chief physician of the Critical Care Department, and Niladri Sarkar (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay critically ill), the doctor of medicine, saw him soon after he was admitted to the hospital. According to hospital sources, there is a deep infection in both the lungs. There is a slight temperature and obsession. Initially the artist was given oxygen support. The nine-year-old artist has been suffering from old age for some time (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay critically ill). After hospitalization, he was given supportive treatment. In addition to administering antipyretic drugs and oxygen, various experiments were started. Coroner’s RTPCR test is done, report comes positive. He was later transferred to Apollo Hospital.

