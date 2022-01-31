January 31, 2022

legendary singers clinical condition is critical but stable – News18 Bangla

9 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Although not out of crisis, Sandhya Mukhopadhyay’s condition is stable (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay Health Update). When he was admitted to Apollo Hospital on Thursday, his corona report was positive. He is still not free of covid. According to hospital sources, ‘Gitashree’ did not have any new physical problems. However, his blood pressure is low and his blood pressure is being controlled with the help of vasopressor support (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay Health Update). The singer is undergoing lung and heart treatment. He has ischemic heart disease and also has heart failure on Thursday. Sandhya Mukherjee also has breathing problems, the artist is still being kept on oxygen support.

Multiple organs of Sandhya Mukhopadhyay are not functioning properly i.e. there is multi organ dysfunction. However, the singer has knowledge. He is eating food with his mouth, not a rice tube.

An 8-member medical board has been formed for the treatment of Sandhya Mukherjee. Dr. Shushan Mukherjee (Director & HOD, Cardiothoracic Surgery), Dr. Prakash Chandra Mandal (HOD Cardiology), Dr. Buddhadev Chatterjee (Director, Orthopedic), Dr. Ranjan Kamilya (Senior Consultant, Orthopedic Surgeon), .

On Thursday, Geetashree Sandhya Mukherjee was admitted to 103 cabin of Woodburn Ward of SSKM Hospital with shortness of breath, mild fever and lung infection. Geetashree was brought to SSKM through Green Corridor. Somnath Kundu, the chief physician of the chest department of SSKM Hospital, was in charge of his treatment. Asim Kundu, the chief physician of the Critical Care Department, and Niladri Sarkar (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay critically ill), the doctor of medicine, saw him soon after he was admitted to the hospital. According to hospital sources, there is a deep infection in both the lungs. There is a slight temperature and obsession. Initially the artist was given oxygen support. The nine-year-old artist has been suffering from old age for some time (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay critically ill). After hospitalization, he was given supportive treatment. In addition to administering antipyretic drugs and oxygen, various experiments were started. Coroner’s RTPCR test is done, report comes positive. He was later transferred to Apollo Hospital.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Sandhya Mukhopadhyay health update



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Bangla News Video: Demonstration of SFI demanding opening of school in front of Airport

19 mins ago admin

Not only the school but also the park is opening. Chief Minister announces at press conference – News18 Bangla

20 mins ago admin

School Reopens in West Bengal: School-College-University is opening in the state, the decision of the Chief Minister

26 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

legendary singers clinical condition is critical but stable – News18 Bangla

9 mins ago admin

Bangla News Video: Demonstration of SFI demanding opening of school in front of Airport

19 mins ago admin

Not only the school but also the park is opening. Chief Minister announces at press conference – News18 Bangla

20 mins ago admin

School Reopens in West Bengal: School-College-University is opening in the state, the decision of the Chief Minister

26 mins ago admin

No more 3 days a week, every day flights from Kolkata to Delhi, Mumbai will run, CM announces – News18 Bangla

51 mins ago admin