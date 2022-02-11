Legislative Assembly Speaker Mukul Roy dismisses case – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Mukul Roy is the MLA Biman Bandyopadhyay, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, dismissed the case filed by the Leader of the Opposition, Subhendu Adhikari, seeking his dismissal as MLA. After a lengthy hearing, the speaker said there was not enough evidence to support anti-secession laws against Mukul Roy.

Mukul Roy joined the grassroots last year after the assembly elections. He was also elected Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of the Legislative Assembly Mukul Roy has joined the grassroots as a MLA on a BJP ticket, alleging that Shuvendu Adhikari has appealed to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly said, “Mukul Roy could not provide sufficient evidence and documents in support of the allegations made about his defection and joining the Trinamool. So I dismissed the case.

Trinamool secretary general Perth Chatterjee said, “The president has given this verdict after considering all aspects of justice. His judgment must be accepted by all. “

The Supreme Court has set a deadline for the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly to take a final decision on Mukul Roy’s MLA post. A BJP MLA had approached the Supreme Court seeking removal of Mukul Roy from the post of PAC chairman. Last month, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly had concluded the hearing of both the parties During the hearing, Mukul Roy’s lawyer claimed that the veteran leader had not changed his party.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: February 11, 2022, 15:55 IST

Tags: BJP, Mukul roy, TMC