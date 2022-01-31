Less than two thousand infected daily, less than two thousand daily infections – News18 Bangla
The state government relaxed the restrictions a little as the infection decreased Night Curfew will be held in all parts of the state including Kolkata from 11 pm to 5 am. So far, the corona curfew was starting from 10 pm. Read more: The school is reopening from the eighth grade, big announcement Mamata in Navanne
School-college is opening from next 3rd. As well as some more Covid restrictions (Covid 19) are being discounted. In the case of pub-restaurant-bars, 85 per cent buyers are allowed to run. The park is also being opened. The number of viewers is also going to increase in different movies. Government and private offices will run with 75 percent staff.
On the other hand, looking at India, the graph of coronavirus across the country is quite low at the moment. In the last 24 hours, a total of 2 lakh 9 thousand 917 people have been infected in the country (India Coronavirus Update). The total number of active cases in the country has increased to 18,31,26 (India Coronavirus Update). According to a health bulletin issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, the recovery rate in the country is 94.36 percent (recovery rate). However, in the last 24 hours, 959 people have died of corona in the country, which has raised considerable concern.
News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.