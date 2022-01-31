Less than two thousand infected daily, less than two thousand daily infections – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata:

The number of coronavirus infections (West Bengal Coronavirus Update) has dropped below 2000 in the last 24 hours due to low corona test in the state. Lotus corona infection rate is also 7 A total of 34,616 corona tests were conducted in the state 1,910 people were infected Monday’s positivity rate in the state was 5.49 percent However, the death of the state is increasing the concern Six of the 36 people died on Monday The total death toll in the state reached 20,619 (West Bengal Coronavirus Update). North 24 Parganas are at the top in daily transmission. The number of victims in one day is 233 people. 13 people died in one day in the district. Which is a matter of concern Then there is Kolkata 7 179 people were infected in one day (West Bengal Coronavirus Update). 5 people died. Death in South 24 Parganas Districts like Nadia and Darjeeling are among the remaining districts affected by the outbreak. However, the number of death and deathless districts is almost equal to 6 Read more: The Chief Minister announced several major changes in the Corona ban from Navanna

The state government relaxed the restrictions a little as the infection decreased Night Curfew will be held in all parts of the state including Kolkata from 11 pm to 5 am. So far, the corona curfew was starting from 10 pm. Read more: The school is reopening from the eighth grade, big announcement Mamata in Navanne

School-college is opening from next 3rd. As well as some more Covid restrictions (Covid 19) are being discounted. In the case of pub-restaurant-bars, 85 per cent buyers are allowed to run. The park is also being opened. The number of viewers is also going to increase in different movies. Government and private offices will run with 75 percent staff.

On the other hand, looking at India, the graph of coronavirus across the country is quite low at the moment. In the last 24 hours, a total of 2 lakh 9 thousand 917 people have been infected in the country (India Coronavirus Update). The total number of active cases in the country has increased to 18,31,26 (India Coronavirus Update). According to a health bulletin issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, the recovery rate in the country is 94.36 percent (recovery rate). However, in the last 24 hours, 959 people have died of corona in the country, which has raised considerable concern.

First published: January 31, 2022, 19:51 IST

