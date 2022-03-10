March 10, 2022

'Let Congress look in mirror, Goa results are satisfactory', Trinamool says results of five states – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In four states, including Uttar Pradesh (Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022), the Congress has been blamed for the BJP’s return to the grassroots (TMC). At the same time, the ruling party of the state claims that the results of just three months of efforts in Goa are satisfactory Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh’s advice to the Congress, this time the Congress should look in the mirror.

The return of the BJP to power is practically certain in all the five states except Punjab Yogi Adityanath is returning to power in Uttar Pradesh even though the number of seats has decreased as compared to 2016 Kunal Ghosh claims that Akhilesh Yadav could not do what the grassroots have done in Bengal. Kunal Ghosh said, “In the same way in Bengal, the BJP tried to seize power by deception. What Bengal has achieved, others have not been able to do The grassroots have the power to keep an eye on the BJP.

Kunal Ghosh’s explanation of the Punjab result, where people have rejected both the BJP and the Congress. Trinamool leader said that people have chosen AAP because there is no alternative power

Trinamool 7 formed an alliance with MGP in Goa Although the Trinamool ledger has not been opened, the Trinamool’s ally MGP has won several seats They can also play a big role in forming the government The grassroots leadership, however, is happy with Goa Kunal Ghosh said, ‘We have been in Goa for only three months The results are satisfactory, at least one impression has been made. ” However, Kunal Ghosh did not want to comment on whether the MGP would support the BJP “We are against the BJP,” he said It’s up to them what the MGP will do. “

However, Kunal Ghosh blamed the failure of the Congress for the overall success of the BJP. He explained, “Congress claims that they are the main opposition party But they are repeatedly failing to stop the BJP This time the face should be seen in the Congress mirror I will tell all the Congress leaders and workers to unite The Congress leaders like Mamata Banerjee, who have been able to win the trust and confidence of the people, have lost the BJP by uniting with the grassroots under her leadership. At the same time, Kunal Ghosh claims that the result of this vote will not be in the Lok Sabha elections after two years Trinamool leader Firhad Hakim has also made the same demand

