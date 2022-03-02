Let there be joy, but never let it go too far, the message to the party workers is grassroots – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Cheer up, but never overdo it. This is what the Trinamool Congress mentioned in the editorial of the party’s mouthpiece Jago Bangla for the party workers. The results of 108 municipalities of the state will be released on Wednesday. The Trinamool (TMC) has already won in one of these municipalities. This time the Trinamool Congress is looking at the results of the rest of the municipality. To that end, the Trinamool Congress has sent multiple messages to the party workers in the article titled ‘I want it again’.

The editorial said, “It is safe to say that the Trinamool Congress will be so far ahead in terms of victory that the rest will have to look through binoculars from afar.” The results will be clear by noon. Then the green Abir will fly. Somewhere people will be out on the street Rejoice. But here it is very clear that the direction of the party towards the grassroots workers, be it Abir, Ullas, but it should never be excessive.

Public life of ordinary people should not be disrupted. Many persuasions, attacks before and after the vote had to be endured. But do not keep negative attitudes in mind. People who are being blessed wholeheartedly need to keep in mind that every victory is going to be said, the team staff and leadership need to be more responsible, more sensitive and more tolerant. Winning means giving people more service. Joy means taking the Mamata Banerjee government’s public welfare projects to the grassroots. So that people benefit. On the one hand the anti-people central government and on the other the people state government. Let the people see the difference between the two governments as clearly as the light of day. “

According to the political circles, the grassroots who are confident of victory are the only ones on the side of the people. “People are expecting a lot from the grassroots government and grassroots activists,” the editorial said. Forget it there, the grassroots activists will definitely not take any such step in the future, so that anyone can raise any question. The municipality is all about getting into the alleys of the suburbs and making people partners in further development. “

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: March 02, 2022, 09:25 IST

Tags: TMC, West Bengal Municipal Corporation Election 2022, West Bengal Municipal Election 2022