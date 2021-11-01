“Let there be love” deals with Euthanasia

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Presented by Thinktank Entertainment “Let there be love” a film by Peetam is all set to hit the shooting floor from the mid of November. The formal poster of the movie was launched at Kolkata Press Club recently.

“Let there be love” is a sweet love story that ends with utter pain.

This story by Debarati Bhowmik, revolves around a couple’s ( Niladri & Sonali) lovely family life which leads to the hospitalisation of Sonali with a serious disease. The story shows under what painful circumstances Niladri gets compelled to opt for Euthanasia of his beloved wife where he cannot bear the pain anymore and wants a relief for Sonali.

“Let there be love” stars Anubhab kanjilal, Hoimanti Ganguly, Paromita Mukherjee, Arindam Acharya, Jit Bhattacharya and Poulami Panja.