‘Letter of recommendation’ for appointment! State next to teacher with cancer

#Kolkata: Soma Das, a teacher with cancer, received a letter of recommendation for the appointment of Madhura High School in Nalhati. The school service commission has given a letter of recommendation to Soma Das, a SSC activist suffering from cancer, to be recruited in her own area. Following the humanitarian directive of the High Court, the state government also stood by Soma from a humanitarian point of view. After considering the matter of Education Secretary, SSC sent him appointment recommendation on 26 May 2022.

Somar is home in Nalhati. The commission recommended him for the post of ninth-tenth class teacher at Madhura High School in Nalhati. This time, if the Board of Secondary Education gives the appointment letter to Soma, Soma will join the work as a teacher. In other words, joining the work of teacher Soma near her own home as a teacher is practically just a matter of time.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: May 31, 2022, 20:57 IST

