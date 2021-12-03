Letter to Amit Shah Demanding NIA probe in Nodakhali Blast | BJP fires Nodakhali blast – News18 Bangla

#Nodakhali: The Nodakhali Blast area of ​​South 24 Parganas was shaken by a horrific explosion last Wednesday morning. Three people were killed in the blast. The BJP (Sukanta Majumdar Suvendu Adhikari) is reluctant to accept the demand, though it was initially thought to be an explosion of fireworks. The Gerua camp counter-claimed that the gunpowder was stored for political unrest. The explosion took place from there. The BJP has demanded an NIA probe into the incident. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar Suvendu Adhikari has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking an inquiry by the Central Intelligence Agency.

The area where the incident took place (Nodakhali Blast) belongs to the Lok Sabha constituency of Diamond Harbor. And Abhishek Banerjee, MP from Diamond Harbor Lok Sabha constituency. That is why Sukant has mentioned the name of MP Abhishek in the letter. “I urge you to direct the NIA investigation into the Nodakhali Blast,” he wrote. Why are there so many explosions in Diamond Harbor Lok Sabha constituency? Who is behind it? That should be looked into. ‘

Sukanta Majumdar Suvendu Adhikari, the state’s opposition leader, echoed the party’s state secretary. He complained that law and order had been disrupted in West Bengal. There is no such thing as law and order in West Bengal. Immediate investigation should be ordered by the NIA. ”Shuvendu Adhikari tweeted about the Nodakhali blast.

In his tweet, Sukanta Majumdar Suvendu Adhikari wrote, “This horrible picture of Bajwaj in South 24 Parganas; People are dead. The house was destroyed. The whole area is in the grip of terror. The district has gradually become a haven for JMB militants and jihadists. ”

Incidentally, the Nodakhali Blast was shaken by a terrible explosion at 7 am on Wednesday. Three deaths have been reported in the incident. The blast was so intense that the windows of a nearby house were shattered. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the explosion was caused by a spice made in an illegal fireworks factory. The officer-in-charge of Nodakhali police station reached the spot after receiving the news. Local grassroots leader Buchan Bandyopadhyay went to the spot. Forensic teams visited the blast site early Thursday morning. They collected several samples from the scene. He went to the houses of the victims and spoke. Besides, they searched the scene. Huge police force was deployed in the area.