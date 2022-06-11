Letters to 22 people including Sonia and Sitaram! Mamata in opposition unity in presidential election – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee is trying to unite the opposition again ahead of the presidential election Today, Mamata has sent letters to the chief ministers of various opposition-ruled states, including Sonia Gandhi and Sitaram Yechury.

The Chief Minister has called a meeting at the Constitution Club in Delhi on the 15th to discuss the issue of unanimously finalizing the candidates of the opposition in the presidential election. The West Bengal Chief Minister sent a letter to the opposition leaders requesting them to attend the meeting

According to news agency ANI, the chief minister has written letters to a total of 22 leaders, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury. The list includes Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Bijayan, Orissa Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Jharkhand Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

Read more: Mamata, who may meet Sonia in Delhi next week, is eyeing the presidential vote

“Strong democracy requires strong and effective opposition,” Mamata wrote in the letter All the progressive forces need to unite to deal with the divisive forces at work in the country. Opposition leaders are being deliberately harassed by the central agencies By creating bitterness inside the country, the image of the country is being tarnished in the international arena We need to strengthen our resistance at this time. “

In such a scenario, Mamata Banerjee has written in the letter that the presidential election has once again provided an opportunity for the opposition to decide the direction of the future of Indian politics. “As our democracy goes through difficult times, it is time for the voices of the opposition to unite,” the chief minister wrote. The demands of those who are deprived of society can also be raised. At the end of the letter, Mamata Banerjee appealed to the opposition leaders to be present at the Constitution Club in Delhi on June 15 at 3 pm. It remains to be seen how successful this initiative of the Chief Minister will be

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: June 11, 2022, 17:05 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee, Sonia Gandhi